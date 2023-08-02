News & Insights

BHP

Chile's copper production stable in June, dips at two key mines

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Cambero

August 02, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production rose 0.02% in June to reach 454,800 metric tons, the country's copper commission Cochilco said on Wednesday, though output fell at some key mines.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 7.39% on a year-on-year basis to 120,300 tons, while Collahuasi's production dipped 9.5% to a total of 45,400 tons.

Copper output from Escondida, controlled by Australian mining giant BHP BHP.AX, meanwhile rose 8.7% to 111,400 tons, Cochilco said.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

