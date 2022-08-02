Chile's copper production in Codelco and Collahuasi drops in June

Adds context, total production

SANTIAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chile's copper production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 14.3% in June to reach 129,900 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Tuesday.

Production at Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, dipped 6.9% on a year-on-year basis to 50,200 tonnes.

Copper output from Escondida, which is controlled by Australian mining giant <BHP BHP.AX>, rose 23.6% to 102,500 tonnes, Cochilco said.

The country's total production, weighed down by the weak performance of the state-owned Codelco and the private Collahuasi, fell by 5% in June to 453,300 tonnes.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Carolina Pulice)

