Chile's copper production drops 2.5% in May

July 4 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to reach 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 6.3% on a year-on-year basis to 142,900 tonnes, while Collahuasi's production dipped 15.4% to a total of 49,000 tonnes.

Copper output from Escondida, which is controlled by Australian mining giant BHP BHP.AX, rose 26% to 106,900 tonnes, Cochilco said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Paul Simao)

