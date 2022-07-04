US Markets
Chile's copper production drops 2.5% in May

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to reach 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 6.3% on a year-on-year basis to 142,900 tonnes, while Collahuasi's production dipped 15.4% to a total of 49,000 tonnes.

Copper output from Escondida, which is controlled by Australian mining giant BHP BHP.AX, rose 26% to 106,900 tonnes, Cochilco said.

