Chile's copper production down 7.5% in January

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN CAMBERO

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.5% year-on-year to 429,923 tonnes in January, the country's statistics agency said on Monday.

The Andean country's manufacturing climbed 2.6% in January, missing the market forecast of a 4.5% rise, while the unemployment rate for the quarter through January was 7.3%, slightly above the 7.2% seen in the final quarter of 2021, the agency added.

