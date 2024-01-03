News & Insights

Chile's copper production down 2.34% in November -Cochilco

January 03, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production fell 2.34% in November on an annual basis to reach 442,800 metric tons, the country's copper commission Cochilco said on Wednesday.

Production was down 16% at Codelco COBRE.UL, while it jumped 6.3% at Escondida and rose 2.8% in Collahuasi.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Sarah Morland)

