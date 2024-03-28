Chile's copper output up 10% in February

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, grew 9.95% year-on-year in February to 420,242 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation rose 8.8% in the period on a yearly basis, INE added, overshooting the 5% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Natalia Siniawski; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.