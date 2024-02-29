News & Insights

Chile's copper output up 0.5% in January

Credit: REUTERS/NATALIA RAMOS

February 29, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Chile's copper output grew 0.5% year-on-year in January to 435,633 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation rose 6.5% in the period on a yearly basis, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Peter Frontini; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

