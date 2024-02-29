Chile's copper output up 0.5% in January

SANTIAGO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Chile's copper output grew 0.5% year-on-year in January to 435,633 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation rose 6.5% in the period on a yearly basis, INE added.

