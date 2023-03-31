US Markets

Chile's copper output in February down 3.7% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

March 31, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski and Fabián Andrés Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer, in February fell 3.7% year on year to 384.462 tonnes, the country's INE statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing production fell 3.6% year on year, the INE said.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski and Fabián Andrés Cambero; editing by Jason Neely)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

