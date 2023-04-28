Chile's copper output falls 4.7% y/y in March

SANTIAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer, fell 4.7% in March year-on-year to 440,389 tonnes, the country's INE statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing production fell 5.5% year-on-year, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Steven Grattan)

