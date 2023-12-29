Chile's copper output down 3.1% in November

SANTIAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, decreased 3.1% year-on-year in November to 444,905 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation rose 4.5% in the period, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.