Chile's copper output down 1.6% in November yr/yr at 485,716 tonnes

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 1.6% year-on-year in November, government figures released on Friday said.

The National Institute of Statistics reported that in November the country produced 485,716 tonnes of copper.

