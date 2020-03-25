Chile's copper miner Codelco suspends construction projects over virus

US Markets

Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend construction on some projects in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

SANTIAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend construction on some projects in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement Codelco said the 15-day suspension applied to remaining work being carried out to make Chuquicamata an underground mine, and projects at an early stage at Rajo Inca and Traspaso Andina.

"This measure has no impact on the production of the respective divisions - which maintain operational continuity with the greatest possible sanitary safeguards - but allows for a decrease in people circulating," Codelco said.

