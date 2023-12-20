Chile's Copec to sell forestry units to Brazil's Klabin for $1.16 bln

Adds detail from filing

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec COPEC.SN announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell some of its forestry businesses to Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin KLBN4.SA in a deal worth some $1.16 billion.

Copec said that it would sell, through its forestry subsidiary Arauco ANTCOC.UL, a series of forestry units which own assets largely in the Brazilian state of Parana, which together Copec referred to as Sociedades Forestales Brasilenas.

This deal includes the sale of some 85,000 "useful" hectares of plantations of eucalyptus and pine forests, Copec said in a filing to the Chilean stock exchange.

The sale does not include industrial assets tied to wood panel plants Arauco holds in Brazil, or other forestry assets across the state of Mato Grasso do Sul, it added.

The closing price is subject to regulatory approvals, Copec said, including authorization from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

If successful, the deal should have a positive impact of some $130 million after taxes on Arauco's 2024 results, Copec said citing preliminary estimates.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

