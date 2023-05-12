Chile's Copec posts 75% fall in first quarter profit as expenses, insurance bite

Adds details on Q1 results

May 12 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec COPEC.SN on Friday reported a 75% drop from a year earlier in its net profit during the first quarter, dragged down by higher expenses, a drop in sales volumes and lower prices in some segments.

The forestry, fishing and energy group's net profit totaled $155 million in the January-to-March period.

The company added that the drop in its earnings was related to an "unfavorable" non-operating result due to higher expenses for the closure of plants and forest claims at AraucoANTCOC.UL, Copec's forestry arm.

In March, Arauco said it estimated a $50 million hit due to fires that ravaged Chile's south. The company said in the statement it paid $42.9 million in insurance claims due to fires.

Copec's revenues rose 8.6% from a year earlier to $7.93 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Anthony Esposito)

