News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's Copec posts 75% fall in first quarter profit as expenses, insurance bite

May 12, 2023 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds details on Q1 results

May 12 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec COPEC.SN on Friday reported a 75% drop from a year earlier in its net profit during the first quarter, dragged down by higher expenses, a drop in sales volumes and lower prices in some segments.

The forestry, fishing and energy group's net profit totaled $155 million in the January-to-March period.

The company added that the drop in its earnings was related to an "unfavorable" non-operating result due to higher expenses for the closure of plants and forest claims at AraucoANTCOC.UL, Copec's forestry arm.

In March, Arauco said it estimated a $50 million hit due to fires that ravaged Chile's south. The company said in the statement it paid $42.9 million in insurance claims due to fires.

Copec's revenues rose 8.6% from a year earlier to $7.93 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Anthony Esposito)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.