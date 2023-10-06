Chile's consumer prices up 0.7% in September

SANTIAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.7% in September, data from statistics agency INE showed on Friday, slightly above market forecasts and accelerating from the 0.1% reading seen in the previous month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6% monthly rise in prices in the Andean country.

The September figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 5.1%, down from the 5.3% reported in the previous month, edging closer to the 3% target the central bank expects to be reached in the second half of 2024.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; editing by Christina Fincher)

