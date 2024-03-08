Chile's consumer prices up 0.6% in February, above forecasts

Recasts throughout

SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose more than expected in February, accompanied by an upward trend in the annual inflation rate, driven by transport and housing and basic services.

Inflation in the Andean country hit 0.6% in February, data from statistics agency INE showed on Friday, above market forecasts of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

The figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 4.5%, up from the 3.8% reported in the previous month.

In the second month of the year, more than half of the groups surveyed by the statistics agency influenced the inflation index's monthly change.

Transport and housing and basic services sectors were major contributors to the uptick, although recreation, sports, and culture, offset part of the gains.

The Chilean finance ministry estimated last month that the annual inflation rate would likely hit 3.1% this year, a decrease from its former prediction of 3.5%.

At the begging of the year, Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 7.25%, as the nation's monetary authority saw inflation pressures easing.

