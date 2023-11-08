News & Insights

Chile's consumer prices up 0.4% in October, annual rates closer to inflation target

November 08, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Natalia Ramos and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.4% in October, data from statistics agency INE showed on Wednesday, slightly below market forecasts of 0.5% and likely validating the central bank's recent decision to cut interest rates.

The October figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 5.0%, the lowest since August 2021, and slightly down from the 5.1% reported in the previous month.

The data marks a small step towards the central bank's 3% target, which is anticipated to be reached in late 2024. This follows a swift recovery from the pandemic-induced economic slump, during which the central bank handled the subsequent rise in inflation by lifting interest rates by 975 basis points between 2021 and the end of 2022.

The monetary authority last month lowered its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 9.0%, citing easing inflationary pressure.

