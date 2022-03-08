Chile's consumer prices rise below forecast in February

Adds details

SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 0.3% in February, driven by higher costs for food, non-alcoholic beverages, housing and basic services, but were below market forecasts, data from the government's statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.7% rise in monthly consumer prices in the Andean country.

Chile's National Statistics Institute (INE) said 12-month inflation was 7.8%, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Monthly prices rose in ten of 12 categories of goods and services tracked by the index, INE said, noting that 59 of 76 products within the food category were up in the month - including bread and beef.

Water and gas were those with the largest monthly price increases, the agency said, while leisure and culture prices fell in February.

(Reporting by Fabian Andras Cambero and Natalia Ramos; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alexander Smith)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.