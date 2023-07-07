Chile's consumer prices down 0.2% in June

SANTIAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile fell 0.2% in June, data from statistics agency INE showed on Friday, below market forecasts and slowing down from the 0.1% increase seen in the previous month.

The June figure took 12-month inflation in the world's largest copper producer to 7.6%, below the 8.7% reported in May although still well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% monthly rise.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Toby Chopra)

