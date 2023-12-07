Chile's consumer prices above all estimates in November

Adds details, background

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose way more than markets expected in November but the annual rate continued to slow, data from statistics agency INE showed on Thursday, as the Andean country's central bank drives a monetary easing cycle.

Inflation in the world's largest copper producer hit 0.7% in November, INE said, driven by higher food, non-alcoholic beverages and transportation prices. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast it to come in at 0.2%.

Despite the monthly figure overshooting estimates, 12-month inflation continued to slide in November, reaching 4.8% after the 5.0% seen in the previous month. That representsthe lowest level since August 2021.

Chile's central bank has reduced its benchmark interest rate by a total 225 basis points to 9.0% since it kicked off an easing cycle in July, as inflation receded from its 14.1% peak seen in August 2022.

The monetary authority, however, noted at its October meeting - when it reduced the pace of cuts to 50 basis points - that even though board members agreed the easing cycle should continue, "more clarity" was still necessary.

Policymakers in Chile will announce their next interest rate decision on Dec. 19. The central bank has an official inflation target of 3%.

