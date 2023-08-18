Chile's Codelco: underground Chuqui mine will reach production goal in coming years

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco expects its underground Chuqui mine to reach its production goal in the coming years despite an initial delay, outgoing chief executive Andre Sougarret said in a presentation on Friday.

Codelco added it will use "alternative actions" to extract materials from the El Teniente mine following delays to expand it.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.