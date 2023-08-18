News & Insights

Chile's Codelco: underground Chuqui mine will reach production goal in coming years

August 18, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco expects its underground Chuqui mine to reach its production goal in the coming years despite an initial delay, outgoing chief executive Andre Sougarret said in a presentation on Friday.

Codelco added it will use "alternative actions" to extract materials from the El Teniente mine following delays to expand it.

