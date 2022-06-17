US Markets

Chile's Codelco will close Ventanas smelter, union source

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chilean state-owned Codelco, the largest copper producer in the world, will start a "path to close" the troubled Ventanas smelter according to a union source.

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned Codelco, the largest copper producer in the world, will start a "path to close" the troubled Ventanas smelter according to a union source.

"The board of directors decided to start a path to close the Ventanas smelter," said a union source who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the meeting.

Workers at the state-owned company had threatened to strike if the board of directors failed to make necessary investments to update the smelter.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular