Chile´s Codelco to suspend 3rd-party contracts amid coronavirus outbreak, maintains operational continuity

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile state copper miner Codelco, the world´s largest, said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend third-party contracts amid increasing restrictions on movement prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

The miner said it nonetheless maintained operational continuity at its sprawling copper mines throughout central and northern Chile.

