Chile´s Codelco to suspend 3rd-party contracts amid coronavirus outbreak, maintains operational continuity

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chile state copper miner Codelco, the world´s largest, said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend third-party contracts amid increasing restrictions on movement prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

The miner said it nonetheless maintained operational continuity at its sprawling copper mines throughout central and northern Chile.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.