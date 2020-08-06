Chile´s Codelco to re-start projects suspended because of coronavirus beginning next week

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile´s state-run miner Codelco, the world´s largest copper producer, said on Thursday it would re-start operations and projects it had suspended due to coronavirus, beginning next week.

The miner had been forced to delay several mine expansion projects as cases of the virus spread throughout its operations, though it has largely maintained output throughout the pandemic.

The company said in a statement workers would soon return to the new underground portion of its sprawling Chuquicamata mine, and said the operation´s smelter and refinery, shut down amid the worst of the outbreak, would soon re-boot.

The company had also delayed work on a new level at its century-old El Teniente mine, but said that project would re-start shortly.

Chile, the world´s top copper producer, has been especially hard hit by coronavirus, registering more than 360,000 confirmed cases and nearly 10,000 deaths from the disease.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Diane Craft and Dan Grebler)

