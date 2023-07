SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chilean state copper company CODELCO said on Monday it would partner with Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto to explore a copper deposit in northern Chile.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

