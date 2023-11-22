News & Insights

Chile's Codelco taps Japan's JBIC to finance mining production innovation

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

November 22, 2023 — 10:03 am EST

Fabian Cambero for Reuters

SANTIAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to help finance innovation in its mining production processes, a statement said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Additional reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

