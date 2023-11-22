Chile's Codelco taps Japan's JBIC to finance mining production innovation

SANTIAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to help finance innovation in its mining production processes, a statement said on Wednesday.

