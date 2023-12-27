News & Insights

Chile's Codelco, state-run SQM ink lithium partnership agreement

December 27, 2023 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by Natalia Ramos and Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chilean lithium miner SQM and state-run Codelco have reached a memorandum of understanding to form a government-controlled partnership for the future production of the key rechargeable battery metal, the firms said on Wednesday.

The two companies agreed to form a new company in which Codelco will have a majority stake and which will begin a first phase of operations in January 2025, the companies said in statements.

State-controlled public-private partnerships are the key element of President Gabriel Boric's new lithium mining strategy announced last April aiming to generate more broad-based benefits from surging demand for the ultra-light white metal.

