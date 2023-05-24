Chile's Codelco sees 'urgency' to reach agreement with SQM this year

SANTIAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chile's state miner Codelco said Wednesday it has a sense of "urgency" to reach an agreement with lithium miner SQM this year for a new state-controlled public-private partnership.

Codelco's chairman Maximo Pacheco added that he expects to give news in the "coming days" about the start of its conversations with lithium miner SQM.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Alexander Villegas)

