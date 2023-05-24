News & Insights

Chile's Codelco sees 'urgency' to reach agreement with SQM this year

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

May 24, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chile's state miner Codelco said Wednesday it has a sense of "urgency" to reach an agreement with lithium miner SQM this year for a new state-controlled public-private partnership.

Codelco's chairman Maximo Pacheco added that he expects to give news in the "coming days" about the start of its conversations with lithium miner SQM.

