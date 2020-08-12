US Markets

Chile's Codelco sees quick progress in ramping up Chuquicamata copper processing

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

Chile's state-run miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, expects quick progress in ramping up processing capacity at its Chuquicamata underground project, the company's chief executive said.

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chile's state-run miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, expects quick progress in ramping up processing capacity at its Chuquicamata underground project, the company's chief executive said.

Codelco was forced to temporarily suspend work at the project, designed to extend the life of the century-old open pit mine, as measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic hobbled operations.

In a video released Wednesday, CEO Octavio Araneda highlighted "faster progress than originally planned, which is very good because it will allow it to contribute more fine copper this year."

"Hopefully, if we continue to do things well ... we can beat the ramp-up we have planned for this mine and reach 140,000 tons per day (of mineral processing) as soon as possible," he added.

Codelco said last week it was rebooting operations and projects it had temporarily shelved, beginning with the sprawling underground Chuquicamata mine.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Richard Chang)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular