Chile's Codelco sees medium-term copper price at $2.6-$2.8/lb -newspaper

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, expects prices to average about $2.6 to $2.8 per pound over the medium term, its chief executive said in an interview published on Sunday.

State-controlled Codelco is in the midst of a $40 billion investment push aimed mainly at boosting its so-called "structural projects" to allow it to maintain its current level of production.

"We are looking at a medium-term copper price that ranges from just over $2.6 to $2.8 dollars per pound," CEO Octavio Araneda said in an interview with local newspaper El Mercurio.

He said the company should generate additional revenue for the state of about $1 billion per year starting in 2021.

He also said the company may return to the debt market "if favorable conditions exist" despite doubts about its already high level of leverage.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jason Neely)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.