Chile's Codelco sees copper output starting to recover in 2024

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper production by Chile's Codelco will not continue to fall, the company's Chairman Maximo Pacheco said on Wednesday, noting that a recovery in output is expected to start next year.

Speaking at an event in Santiago, Pacheco also said it would be a mistake for Codelco to delay projects currently under development.

Codelco's copper output fell in 2022 to its lowest level in 25 years, exacerbated in part by delays to key projects for extending the lives of its mines. The company has recently also cut its production forecast for this year.

