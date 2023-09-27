News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's Codelco sees copper output starting to recover in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

September 27, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

Adds remarks in paragraph 2

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper production by Chile's Codelco will not continue to fall, the company's Chairman Maximo Pacheco said on Wednesday, noting that a recovery in output is expected to start next year.

Speaking at an event in Santiago, Pacheco also said it would be a mistake for Codelco to delay projects currently under development.

Codelco's copper output fell in 2022 to its lowest level in 25 years, exacerbated in part by delays to key projects for extending the lives of its mines. The company has recently also cut its production forecast for this year.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Holmes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.