Chile's Codelco sees copper output starting to recover in 2024

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper production of Chile's mining giant Codelco will not continue to fall, the company's Chairman Maximo Pacheco said on Wednesday, noting that a recovery is expected to start next year.

Codelco's copper output fell in 2022 to its lowest level in 25 years, exacerbated in part by delays to key projects for extending the lives of its mines, and the company has recently cut its production forecast for this year.

