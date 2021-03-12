Chile's Codelco sees copper demand rising for 3-4 years, price at $3 per pound or more - chairman

SANTIAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - Codelco chairman Juan Benavides said he expects demand for copper to continue to rise through the next 3-4 years, and said price of the red metal was likely to hover at $3 or more per pound.

Codelco is the world's largest copper producer. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood) ((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHILE CODELCO/ (URGENT)

