Chile´s Codelco says operations normal, aims to meet annual output targets

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile state-run copper miner Codelco is now operating normally following several turbulent months amid the coronavirus outbreak, and aims to meet its annual production targets, its Chief Executive Officer Octavio Araneda said on Thursday.

