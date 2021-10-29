Chile's Codelco says had pre-tax profits of $5.249 bln in Jan-Sept

SANTIAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco generated pre-tax profits of $5.249 billion in the first nine months of 2021, having produced 1.185 million tonnes of copper from its own operations during the period, the company said in statement on Friday.

The production figure marked a 2% increase over output in the same 2020 period, it said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

((Fabian.cambero@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: fabian.cambero.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.