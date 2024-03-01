News & Insights

Chile's Codelco says 85% of energy supply will be renewable by 2026

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

March 01, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero and Alexander Villegas for Reuters ->

Adds details from tender

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chilean copper giant Codelco has secured contracts that will guarantee 85% of its energy supply will come from renewable sources by 2026, it said on Friday.

The state-run miner said in a press release that it had secured three 15-year contracts starting on Jan. 1, 2026 that will guarantee 1.8 terrawatt hours per year.

The tenders include 375 gigawatt hours per year from Atlas, 1,100 gigawatt hours per year from Colbun COLBUN.SN, and 350 gigawatt hours per year from Innergex INE.TO.

The company said these contracts would mean 85% of its energy supply will come from renewable sources.

In the release, CEO Ruben Alvarado said the new contracts would reinforce existing renewable energy sources and incorporate lithium battery storage.

"This process reinforces our road towards sustainable mining, in line with our main commitments for 2030," Alvarado said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

