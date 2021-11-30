Chile's Codelco say will carry out 90-day maintenance on Chuquicamata smelter

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, told Reuters on Tuesday that it would carry out a 90-day maintenance project on a furnace at its Chuquicamata smelter during the second half of 2022.

The miner did not specify whether the stoppage will reduce production capacity.

"In the second half of 2022 the scheduled general maintenance of the flash oven will be carried out, for an approximate period of 90 days," Codelco said in an e-mailed response to a question from Reuters.

The "Chuqui" smelter was stopped in December 2018 to make adjustments to meet new pollutant emission standards.

Work at the time included adding two new acid plants and repowering their flash furnace.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.