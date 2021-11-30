US Markets

Chile's Codelco say will carry out 90-day maintenance on Chuquicamata smelter

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, told Reuters on Tuesday that it would carry out a 90-day maintenance project on a furnace at its Chuquicamata smelter during the second half of 2022.

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, told Reuters on Tuesday that it would carry out a 90-day maintenance project on a furnace at its Chuquicamata smelter during the second half of 2022.

The miner did not specify whether the stoppage will reduce production capacity.

"In the second half of 2022 the scheduled general maintenance of the flash oven will be carried out, for an approximate period of 90 days," Codelco said in an e-mailed response to a question from Reuters.

The "Chuqui" smelter was stopped in December 2018 to make adjustments to meet new pollutant emission standards.

Work at the time included adding two new acid plants and repowering their flash furnace.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular