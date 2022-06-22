US Markets

Chile's Codelco resumes operation despite strike, government says

Contributors
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Natalia Ramos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is operational and has taken measures to continue operations despite a national strike by workers that started early Wednesday, according Chile's finance minister.

Chile's Finance Minister Mario Marcel told a news conference that work at Codelco has continued despite the strike. Marcel also announced a $583 million reinvestment plan for Codelco in 2022 that includes 30% designated to 2021 utilities. There will be a similar reinvestment of utilities from 2021 through 2024.

This is part of a new agreement that will allow the state-owned company to keep earnings, which it previously could not.

