US Markets

Chile's Codelco reports Q1 pre-tax profit of $1.521 bln

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN CAMBERO

Chilean copper producer Codelco posted on Friday a first quarter pre-tax profit of $1.521 billion, a 7% decrease from the year-ago period.

April 29 (Reuters) - Chilean copper producer Codelco posted on Friday a first quarter pre-tax profit of $1.521 billion, a 7% decrease from the year-ago period.

The state-owned company's quarterly production totaled 364,000 tonnes, down 6% from a year ago. Its direct production cost rose to $152 cents per pound from $132 the year before.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular