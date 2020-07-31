Chile's Codelco reports pre-tax profits of $380 mln in first half 2020, output up 4.7%

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chile´s Codelco, the world´s top copper producer, reported on Friday pre-tax profits of $380 million in the first half of 2020, while direct cash costs plunged 9% amid the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

The company said it had boosted production by 4.7% during the first six months of the year, to 744,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.