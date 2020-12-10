Chile's Codelco reaches labor deal with union at Radomiro Tomic mine

SANTIAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it had reached an early contract agreement with a union at its Radomiro Tomic mine.

The 36-month agreement does not impact salaries, but does include final bonuses for the equivalent of about $4,800 per worker.

"The agreement with the supervision of Radomiro Tomic also establishes variable incentives, which will be effective with the fulfillment of productivity and cost [goals] and contribution of resources to the State," the company said in a statement.

Codelco largely maintained production amid the COVID-19 outbreak by reducing staff, adjusting schedules and temporarily shelving projects at the pandemic's peak.

