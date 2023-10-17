Chile's Codelco reaches deal to buy Lithium Power for $244 mln

Adds details from press release and context

SANTIAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chile state miner Codelco COBRE.UL, the world's largest copper producer, has reached a deal to buy Lithium Power International LPI.AX for A$385 million ($245 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal comprises a cash offer of 0.57 Australian dollars per share for the Australian firm, which owns the Blanco project in the Maricunga salt flat, near Codelco's own properties.

"The acquisition of LPI will make the Blanco Project viable through synergies with Codelco's assets and permits in the Maricunga (salt flat)," Maximo Pacheco, Codelco's chairman, said in a press release.

He added that the acquisition positions Codelco to strongly "execute our strategy of becoming a globally relevant supplier of critical metals to enable the energy transition."

The statement noted an LPI shareholder approval is needed for the deal to proceed and a vote is expected in January 2024.

In Late September, Codelco said it would undertake due diligence on Australia's Lithium Power International but there was no certainty of a definitive deal.

In April, Chile announced a plan to take state control over the country's vast lithium industry and tasked Codelco with leading the charge.

This comes at a time when Codelco has been facing deteriorating financials and its lowest production in .

($1 = 1.5711 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Valentine Hilaire and Stephen Coates)

