Chile's Codelco reaches agreement with Minster Hales mine supervisors

SANTIAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco said Friday it reached an early collective contract agreement with supervisors at its Ministro Hales mine, avoiding the risk of a strike.

"The agreement is based on the joint search for actions and work plans that provide sustainability to the mining business in the medium and long term," Codelco said in a statement, but it did not specify the financial details of the contract.

The 36-month agreement, which will come into effect at the end of May, includes 193 members

Ministro Hales suffered a pit wall collapse at the end of 2021, a situation that's still impacting the mine's operations.

As of the third quarter of 2023, the deposit reached a production of 81,000 metric tons of copper, compared to 109,000 tons in the same period of the previous year.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fabian.cambero@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @fab_reuters; +569 62479675;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.