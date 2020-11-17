US Markets

Chile's Codelco reaches advanced labor deal with two small unions at El Teniente mine

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN CAMBERO

SANTIAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it had reached advanced contract agreements with two small unions at its sprawling El Teniente mine.

The 36-month deal with the San Lorenzo and No. 7 El Teniente unions includes bonuses worth about $ 4,600, the company said. Salaries are to remain unchanged.

Codelco praised the agreement as prudent given the challenges faced by the industry, including falling ore grades and the fall-out from the still lingering coronavirus pandemic.

Codelco largely maintained production amid the outbreak by reducing staff, adjusting schedules and temporarily shelving projects at the pandemic's peak.

