US Markets

Chile's Codelco reaches advance labor deal with unions at Ventanas smelter and refinery

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said Tuesday it had reached a labor agreement ahead of schedule with two unions from its key Ventanas smelter and refinery.

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said Tuesday it had reached a labor agreement ahead of schedule with two unions from its key Ventanas smelter and refinery.

The 36-month agreements with its Union 1 and Turnados Union enter into force in February and May, respectively. The company agreed to signing bonuses worth $2,300, but did not increase worker's salaries.

The miner said the agreement was noteworthy given the trying conditions of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Codelco largely maintained production amid the COVID-19 outbreak by reducing staff, adjusting schedules and temporarily shelving projects at the pandemic's peak.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular