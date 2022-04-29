Chile's Codelco Q1 pretax profit slumps 7% on higher input prices

Adds more information about result's report

April 29 (Reuters) - Chilean copper producer Codelco posted on Friday a 7% decreasein first quarter pre-tax profit to $1.521 billion, depressed by higher input prices and a drop in the sale of copper and molybdenum.

The state-owned company's quarterly production totaled 364,000 tonnes, down 6% from a year ago. Its direct production cost rose to $152 cents per pound from $132 the year before.

Despite the yearly losses, the company said earlier on Friday that it is optimist about copper prices in 2022, saying that surging sales of electric vehicles could boost demand.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Christian Plumb)

