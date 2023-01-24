Chile's Codelco produced 172,000 less tonnes of copper in 2022: Chairman

Adds quotes from Codelco chairman

SANTIAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, produced 172,000 less tonnes of copper in 2022 compared to 2021, the company's chairman said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the association of engineers during a presentation in Santiago, chairman Maximo Pacheco said 77% of the reduction was due to problems with operations while 23% was due to project delays.

"We've had an extraordinarily eventful year," Pacheco said. "A year where we've had a dome collapse in Chuquicamata and a fault in the Ministro Hales Mine."

Codelco, which gives all its profits to the state, produced 1.618 million tonnes of copper in 2021.

