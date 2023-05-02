News & Insights

Chile's Codelco posts first quarter profit drop, hit by lower prices

May 02, 2023 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, posted a 73% drop in its pre-tax profit for the first three months of this year, in a quarterly result the company said was primarily due to both lower prices and sales volumes.

Codelco's pre-tax profit totaled $418 million during the January-to-March period, the company announced in a filing to Chile's main stock exchange on Tuesday.

The state-owned miner said copper output totaled 326,000 tonnes, down 10.4% from the same period last year.

Average copper sales prices during the quarter fell 9.4%, the company said, while sales volumes fell about 1.7% during the same period, compared to the first quarter of last year.

In March, Codelco forecast copper prices of between $3.5 and $4.4 per pound in 2023.

Prices for the metal, often seen as a bellwether for the global economy, have been helped by optimism over recovering Chinese demand, though worries about economic recession have curbed its gains.

Codelco's direct production costs rose nearly 34% to about $204 per pound, from $153 the year before, caused by higher operating costs as well as an increase in input prices.

