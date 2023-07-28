News & Insights

Chile's Codelco posts 86% profit plunge as copper output declines further

July 28, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Chile's state miner Codelco COBRE.UL on Friday posted an 86% plunge in its first half pre-tax profit, landing at $329 million as output from the world's largest copper producer continued to decline.

The miner posted a copper output of 633,000 metric tons over January to June, down 14% from a year earlier, as the slowdown reported during the first quarter of 2023 extended into the following months.

Average copper sales prices during the first half of the year, meanwhile, fell 3% while sales volumes shrunk 11.3%.

Codelco's direct production costs rose 41.3% to about $2.12 per pound, from $1.506 the year before.

