US Markets

Chile's Codelco posts 35% drop in H1 pre-tax profit

Contributors
Isabel Woodford Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Top world copper producer Codelco reported on Friday a 35% drop in pre-tax profit to $2.4 billion for the first half of 2022, while its copper production fell 7.5% to 736,000 tonnes of copper versus the first half of 2021.

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Top world copper producer Codelco reported on Friday a 35% drop in pre-tax profit to $2.4 billion for the first half of 2022, while its copper production fell 7.5% to 736,000 tonnes of copper versus the first half of 2021.

The Chilean state miner reported direct cash costs rose 11.8% in the first half of the year to $1.51 per pound of copper.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford and Noe Torres)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular