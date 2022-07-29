Chile's Codelco posts 35% drop in H1 pre-tax profit

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Top world copper producer Codelco reported on Friday a 35% drop in pre-tax profit to $2.4 billion for the first half of 2022, while its copper production fell 7.5% to 736,000 tonnes of copper versus the first half of 2021.

The Chilean state miner reported direct cash costs rose 11.8% in the first half of the year to $1.51 per pound of copper.

